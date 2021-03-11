Ivy League Colleges Partner With Chinese Health Institutions Tied to Military

Ivy League universities and medical schools are partnering with China-backed institutions considered to be grave national security risks.

Harvard University, Yale School of Medicine, and the University of Pennsylvania partner with Chinese institutions backed by the Chinese military or the Chinese Communist Party. The universities arranged educational programming and collaborative research with regime groups in China, conducting studies focused on Chinese health planning.

Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health runs a health partnership with seven Chinese universities focused on academic exchange and trains Chinese program participants to act as agents for reform in the Chinese health care system. At least six of the seven universities in Harvard’s consortium have serious security risks, as they are tied to other research on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army.

Three of the seven universities—Sichuan University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, and Tsinghua University—help develop technologies for Chinese defense, including the Chinese nuclear program. All three of these universities have links to Chinese cyber espionage efforts. – READ MORE

