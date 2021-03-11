Fauci: When we don’t have the science on reopening, we go with our gut

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top COVID-19 adviser, seemed to admit Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines are not entirely based on science.

During an interview on CNN, Fauci was asked to explain the “science” behind CDC guidelines that advise people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to refrain from traveling. In his answer, Fauci did not explain the science, but instead said that in the absence of data, sometimes the health experts responsible for making policy use their best judgement to tell Americans what to do.

“You know, that’s a very good question John, and the CDC is carefully heading in that direction. When Dr. Walensky made the announcement a day or two ago about the fact that when you have a couple of people, two or three or more people in a family setting, both of whom are vaccinated even if it’s someone from another — a friend, it doesn’t have to be a member of the family — that was the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out,” Fauci answered.

Fauci, asked “what’s the science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel, can’t explain. “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call.” pic.twitter.com/lftvNzgA6J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

“They’re being careful, understandably. They want to get science, they want to get data, and then when you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call,” he explained.- READ MORE

