PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Friday – March 12th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

7 European Nations Halt AstraZeneca Jabs On Reports Of “Serious” Blood Clots – Iceland has become the latest European nation to suspend the AstraZeneca jab.

ICELAND HAS ALSO SUSPENDED USE OF THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE

The tiny island nation has confirmed roughly 6K COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, which is roughly 2% of the population. – READ MORE

Feinstein Promises Assault Weapons Ban Hours After House Passes Background Check Bill – Hours after the House passed a bill allowing for unlimited delays for FBI background checks, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revived a House-passed bill requiring background checks for private firearms sales, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced that she would soon ‘work with her Senate colleagues’ to pass other reforms – including an assault weapons ban – in the coming weeks. – READ MORE

Wife of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio urges residents to ‘physically intervene’ in violent crime — just months after she got him to defund police – Chirlane McCray — wife of far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — is urging residents to “physically intervene” when they witness violent crimes taking place.

McCray’s appeal, which she posted to Twitter on Saturday, comes amid a spike in violent crime, particularly against the Asian community: – READ MORE

Mexico ‘Worried’ That Biden Is ‘Stoking Illegal Immigration,’ ‘Creating Business For Organized Crime’: Report – Mexico’s left-wing government is reportedly concerned that Democrat President Joe Biden’s policies are sparking a massive surge in illegal immigration to the U.S. and are providing business for the nation’s violent drug cartels.

Reuters reported this week that, according to government officials and reports, Mexico is “worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.” Biden’s policies have already significantly impacted the border situation as more than 100,000 migrants were detained last month for illegally trying to enter the U.S., the highest total for the month of February since 2006. – READ MORE

Happy Days At The Gas Pump Are Over As Prices Soar – When the virus pandemic first hit early last year, Americans were locked down in their homes as gasoline demand plunged and prices crashed. Last April, the nationwide average for gasoline was around $2. According to AAA, prices are surging nationwide, up 32 cents in the previous month to $2.796 for regular.

On Monday, regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 27th consecutive day and 47th time in 48 days, increasing to $3.81, the highest since Dec. 3, 2019. Average prices for crude products in the metro area have been on a tear, resulting in a price shock for many consumers who are still battling food and housing insecurities, along with job loss as they wait for the next round of stimulus checks. – READ MORE

Unilever Will Remove The Word ‘Normal’ From All Packaging And Advertising To Promote ‘Inclusivity’ – Unilever announced Tuesday that “it will eliminate the word ‘normal’ from all of our beauty and personal care brands’ packaging and advertising, as part of the launch of our new Positive Beauty vision and strategy.”

In a news release on their website, the company said that “Positive Beauty, which sets out several progressive commitments and actions for our beauty and personal care brands, including Dove, Lifebuoy, Axe and Sunsilk, will champion a new era of beauty which is equitable and inclusive, as well as sustainable for the planet.” – READ MORE

Stanford Medical Professor Insists COVID Lockdowns “Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years” – Dr. Scott Atlas isn’t the only Stanfordite to embrace the principles of the Great Barrington Declaration. The former advisor to President Trump delivered a final address yesterday that summed up his criticisms of the US COVID-19 response, particularly the draconian lockdowns that destroyed millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of small businesses.

In his speech, Dr. Atlas warned that the response to COVID-19 in the US has underscored a lack of diverse viewpoints on American college campuses and in the American mainstream press. – READ MORE

Texas school district has never required masks or distancing — and students are thriving: ‘It’s not that difficult if you really put the needs of kids first’ – A rural school district in Texas defied the experts and orders from its government masters when it came to face masks and social distancing in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bowing to pressure, the district worked with parents to open schools in August without COVID restrictions or mandates — and by all accounts, the students are thriving.

Peaster Independent School District has had no distancing, no required face masks, and no mandatory quarantines since school started last August, KTVT-TV reported Monday. The students have had a “100% normal school experience” this school year – nothing has been canceled and no one has been quarantined. – READ MORE