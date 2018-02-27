Ivanka Trump Watched Men’s Bobsledding With the Daughters of a Green Beret Olympian

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, sat with the two daughters of Green Beret Nate Weber while their dad competed in men’s bobsledding.

Weber responded to a tweet by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and said politics aside, “you have to admit that it’s pretty cool” to have your kids watching the Olympics with the president’s daughter.

Here's another tweet for everyone that didn't like @IvankaTrump being absolutely wonderful to my children. Her and my daughters were like best friends today. It was a truly special experience for them. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/u6hlVUJonz — Nate Weber (@NateWeberActual) February 25, 2018

In the face of the negativity, Weber doubled down and posted another photo of himself, his kids, and Ivanka Trump for “everyone that didn’t like” her “being absolutely wonderful to my children.” – READ MORE

