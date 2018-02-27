Ivanka Trump Takes Offense At NBC News: ‘I Think It’s Pretty Inappropriate’ (VIDEO)

First daughter Ivanka Trump struck back at NBC News for asking if she believes President Donald Trump’s sexual harassment accusers in an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of The Today Show.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” –@PeterAlexander “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

Trump’s answer comes as some of the president’s accusers from the 2016 presidential campaign have been thrust back into the news. The Washington Post recently profiled accuser Rachel Crooks, who claims she introduced herself to Trump briefly while working as a secretary in his building. – READ MORE

