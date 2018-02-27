Broward County Sheriff Told Deputies NOT to Enter School During Shooting; No Body Cam Footage & Radio Transmissions “Lost”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham revealed Broward County Sheriff’s Deputies were told not to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ingraham said also the Sheriff’s deputies “lost radio transmissions” during the shooting.

This happened prior at the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport shooting last year, also in Broward County, where five people were killed.

Convenient.

