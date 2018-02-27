True Pundit

Politics Security

Broward County Sheriff Told Deputies NOT to Enter School During Shooting; No Body Cam Footage & Radio Transmissions “Lost”

Posted on by
Share:

Fox News host Laura Ingraham revealed Broward County Sheriff’s Deputies were told not to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ingraham said also the Sheriff’s deputies “lost radio transmissions” during the shooting.

This happened prior at the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport shooting last year, also in Broward County, where five people were killed.

Convenient.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: