Ivanka Trump Shares New Year’s Resolution, Immediately Comes Under Attack

First daughter Ivanka Trump received some criticism this week for sharing a fairly straightforward New Year’s resolution on Twitter.

New Year resolution, sleep more. https://t.co/giefRWGgGT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 27, 2017

A number of Twitter users suggested her comment came from a position of privilege and made her appear out of touch.

There's nothing I loathe more than spoiled rich heirs whining about how hard their life is. She could meld into a recliner, have servants feed and bathe her for life, and still be filthy rich. — Amanda (@Amandatnt03) December 27, 2017

Try "work more". The entire Trump family are some of the laziest people I've ever seen. — kersti de minimus (@MissingGirlsUSA) December 28, 2017

A few suggested Ivanka Trump should have set the bar for 2018 higher, given her unique position of influence. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *