Ivanka Trump Shares New Year’s Resolution, Immediately Comes Under Attack
First daughter Ivanka Trump received some criticism this week for sharing a fairly straightforward New Year’s resolution on Twitter.
New Year resolution, sleep more. https://t.co/giefRWGgGT
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 27, 2017
A number of Twitter users suggested her comment came from a position of privilege and made her appear out of touch.
There's nothing I loathe more than spoiled rich heirs whining about how hard their life is. She could meld into a recliner, have servants feed and bathe her for life, and still be filthy rich.
— Amanda (@Amandatnt03) December 27, 2017
Try "work more". The entire Trump family are some of the laziest people I've ever seen.
— kersti de minimus (@MissingGirlsUSA) December 28, 2017
A few suggested Ivanka Trump should have set the bar for 2018 higher, given her unique position of influence. – READ MORE