Trump Pledges to Help Free 25,000,000 Slaves Worldwide

Modern-day slavery and human trafficking are responsible for roughly 25 million individuals being held in bondage worldwide. In January, the Trump administration is looking to draw attention to their plight.

In a news release proclaiming the first month of the new year to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month,” President Donald Trump said that his administration would “recommit” to “eradicating the evil of enslavement.”

“Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation,” the Friday release read.

“It has no place in our world. This month, we do not simply reflect on this appalling reality. We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world.”

The White House said about 25 million people are currently being enslaved worldwide “for both sex and labor,” which the proclamation said was “a sickening crime at odds with our very humanity.” – READ MORE

