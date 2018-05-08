Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to attend opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

President Trump is sending daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in a delegation to attend the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem next week, the White House said Monday.

Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, both advisers to the president, will be joined by deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, presidential assistant Jason Greenblatt and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The ceremony next Monday will mark the historic move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which Mr. Trumphas recognized as the capital of Israel. – READ MORE

