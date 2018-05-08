Blankenship hits back at Trump: He backed a candidate ‘accused of pedophilia’

Controversial West Virginia Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship brushed aside President Trump‘s call to vote against him by noting that Trump once urged voters to back a Republican candidate facing allegations of child molestation.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” Trump tweeted.

Hours later, Blankenship hit back.

“We all really like President Trump’s policies, but we know he doesn’t get things right. He recommended people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama, my accuser is Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, it’s not anyone that I’ve damaged,” he said Monday during an interview the campaign paid to air on WZTS TV in West Virginia. – READ MORE

