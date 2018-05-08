Witness in Jane Sanders land deal probe says she was recently interviewed by FBI

A key witness in the possible bank fraud case against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, was questioned by FBI agents just over a week ago, Fox News has learned.

The revelation—the first such confirmed development since January—likely indicates that the federal investigation into a soured $10-million real estate deal remains open.

Jane Sanders, the former president of the now-defunct Burlington College, was at the helm when the college decided to expand and obtain a tract of land from a Roman Catholic parish. She secured a $6.7 million loan from a bank and a $3.6 million loan from the parish from which she planned to purchase the property.

She resigned in 2011 amid accusations that she inflated the amount of money donors have pledged to the school and provided incorrect information to a bank to get the loan. Multiple individuals, who were listed as college donors, have since come forward denying the commitments.

Coralee Holm, the former Burlington College dean of operations, has previously told Fox News that the probe has “no specific deadline.” FBI agents first questioned her last summer, she said.

Holm said she was visited by agents two weeks ago and answered “some clarifying questions on materials.” – READ MORE

