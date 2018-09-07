New York AG Subpoenas ALL Roman Catholic Dioceses In Sex Abuse Investigation

The New York Attorney General’s office issued a blanket subpoena to every Roman Catholic diocese in the state requesting documents and testimony pursuant to a major sweeping sex crimes investigation.

New Jersey, a state where disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick held sway, is expected to announce a similar investigation later on Thursday, The Washington Post reports.

Both states say they are commissioning a “criminal task force” to study Church records for evidence of sex abuse by Catholic clergy as well as evidence of cover-ups among the Church’s hierarchy in each state.

“The subpoenas are part of an ongoing civil investigation by the attorney general’s Charities Bureau, which is looking into whether the nonprofit dioceses covered up sexual abuse of minors,” the Post reports. “Separately, the criminal division is working with district attorneys in the state who might convene grand juries to investigate crimes committed by priests.”

New York AG Barbara Underwood announced the subpoenas, which went out at all eight New York dioceses Thursday morning, on a conference call with "victims and witnesses of child abuse committed by clergy."

An Embattled Pope Francis On Monday Recommended Silence And Prayer To Counter Those Who “only Seek Scandal,” Division And Destruction In What Appeared To Be An Indirect Response To Allegations That He Had Covered Up For A U.s. Cardinal Embroiled In Sex Abuse Scandals.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal envoy in Washington, stunned the faithful last month by claiming Francis allegedly lifted unconfirmed Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick and demanding that the pope resign.

“With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — silence, prayer” is the path to take, Francis said in his homily during morning Mass at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Hours after Vigano made the claim in a statement given to conservative Catholic news media, Francis had told journalists seeking his response that he “won’t say a word” about the claims by the disgruntled former diplomat.

In his homily Monday, Francis indicated he takes his cue from God on whether to speak out or not about Vigano's allegations. "May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent," Francis said. "This applies to every part of life: to work, at home, in society."