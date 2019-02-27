Ivanka Trump challenges Ocasio-Cortez platform, says Americans don’t want ‘guaranteed minimum’

Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and a White House senior adviser, lauded her father’s economy and said the majority of Americans ideologically believe differently than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton.

“You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?” Hilton asked Ivanka Trump in the interview set to air in full on Sunday.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last 4 years. People want to work for what they get,” Trump told Hilton. “So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”- READ MORE