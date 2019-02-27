GOP Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll vote for resolution blocking Trump’s emergency declaration

Sen. Thom Tillis said in a column posted Monday evening that he will oppose President Trump’s declaration of a border-security emergency.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, the North Carolina Republican said he would support a resolution blocking Mr. Trump’s decree when it comes before the Senate.

“I would vote in favor of the resolution disapproving of the president’s national-emergency declaration, if and when it comes before the Senate,” he concluded the column after laying out his support for Mr. Trump’s border-security agenda in general and criticizing Democrats’ obstructionism on the matter.

But he said it’s a matter of separation of powers and warned Republicans that declaring states of emergency to get around Congress could come back to bite them.

“As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress. As a conservative, I cannot endorse a precedent that I know future left-wing presidents will exploit to advance radical policies that will erode economic and individual freedoms,” he wrote. – READ MORE