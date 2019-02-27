Amazon’s Virginia HQ2 faces some New York-style pushback

Amazon could be facing a New York-style backlash in response to its plans for a massive second headquarters in Virginia.

Inspired in part by the success of community activists and elected officials like New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a group of advocates calling themselves “For Us, Not Amazon” is demanding that Northern Virginia reject the tech giant’s plans for a second headquarters in Arlington.

The activists are decrying the negative impact of displacement and rising housing costs on low-income and minority communities in the region, along with Amazon’s anti-union stance, all of which New York opponents of Amazon had also brought up.

Roshan Abraham, an organizer with Our Revolution Arlington, said during a recent meeting of “For Us, Not Amazon” that the county should vote the deal down, according to Washington Business Journal. “If Amazon chooses not to come to Arlington over $23 million, good riddance.”

According to data from real estate firm Long & Foster, median home prices in Arlington have risen by 10 percent from a year ago, to $607,500, while inventory has dropped by 38 percent — and by 48 percent in nearby Alexandria.

A December poll showed 68 percent of Virginians approve of the Amazon deal, while 30 percent disapprove. – READ MORE