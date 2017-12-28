Ivanka And Tiffany’s Bikini Greeting From Mar-A-Lago Is Can’t Miss

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump sent everyone an extra bit of Christmas joy Tuesday.

The first half-sisters posted a clip on Instagram and Twitter of the pair lounging poolside at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

❄️ @ivankatrump A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:59am PST

In the video, the Trumps — sporting the angel wing and halo filter — definitely looked like they were enjoying the sun, as they blew kisses to their followers.- READ MORE

