Ridley Scott Won’t Join Anti-Trump Hollywood Bandwagon, Supports GOP Tax Bill

Speaking to the Denver Post about his new film, “All the Money in the World,” director Ridley Scott showed he is definitely not the typical Hollywood type as he openly supported the GOP’s tax reform efforts.

The interviewer commented, “There’s a lot of commentary in this film about the value of human life, class struggles, and the role of wealth in society. Do you think there’s anything to be learned from it at this moment in America?

Scott wouldn’t take the bait, answering, “Well, let’s take the tax bill. People say (Republicans) are doing it for the wealthy class. What they forget is if you get a clever, un-selfish business person — I don’t care if it’s a corner store or a big business — who’s suddenly saving 15 percent, they’ll put it back in this business. Then you’re going to get growth and therefore (people) will get employed.”

The dogged reporter would not give up his attempts to reel Scott into his leftist boat, stating, “I’m sure you benefited from some help early on in your career.” – READ MORE

