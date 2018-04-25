Boom: Treasury kills 305 regulations, IRS hammered

Acting on President Trump’s demand that his cabinet secretaries gut Obama-era federal regulations, the Treasury Department on Tuesday said it has cut over 300 standing and proposed rules with a focus on the Internal Revenue Service.

In a new 20-page report, Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin highlighted the elimination of 305 regulations, including those proposed, and the wiping away of 298 IRS “deadwood” rules.

“Reducing unnecessary burdens will lead to increased economic growth, greater job creation, and a fundamentally stronger economy for our country,” said Mnuchin. “Regulatory reform is a key component of the president’s plan to make American businesses more competitive and create opportunities for hard-working Americans,” he added.

In its effort to comply with Trump’s orders, including killing two old regulations for every new one imposed, Treasury officials put a spotlight on the IRS where several major rules, many pushed by the Obama administration, have been killed. – READ MORE

