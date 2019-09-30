Ivanka Posts Pic Of 3-Year-Old Son In Star Wars Costume; Luke Skywalker Actor Lashes Out

On Sunday, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who famously portrayed Luke Skywalker, went after White House advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her children for a Star Wars-themed tweet.
Ivanka posted a photo of her family on Saturday wherein her youngest son, three-year-old Theodore, was dressed as a Stormtrooper. She captioned the post, “The Force is strong in my family.”
The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019
You misspelled “Fraud.”#GoForceYourself https://t.co/ORY6eeyGgj
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 29, 2019
This was enough to set off the actor-turned-left-wing Twitter troll. “You misspelled ‘Fraud,’” Hamill wrote, adding the hashtag #GoForceYourself.” – READ MORE