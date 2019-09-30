Brad Parscale: Dem impeachment push causing Americans to ‘vote with their wallet,’ back Trump reelection

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager reacted Friday to what he called “amazing” fundraising numbers since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry.

Brad Parscale told Brian Kilmeade on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” that the moment Democrats made their intentions official, Americans began “voting with their wallet.”

“I think one of the most amazing things is just the fundraising we’ve had in the last 48 hours,” he said. “As soon as they started this attack, I think Americans and Republicans and supporters of the president all over the country — they started voting with their wallet. And, this is the one thing they can do right now — they can donate.”

On Wednesday, Parscale reported that the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee had raised a total of $5 million within 24 hours of Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement, with donations coming from all 50 states. On Friday, Parscale trumpeted that 50,000 new donors had given to the campaign over the previous two days. – READ MORE