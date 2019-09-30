Former Ukrainian prime minister says Ukraine should investigate Hunter Biden

Mykola Azarov, who was prime minister of Ukraine from 2010 through 2014, says that he believes Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden should be investigated, saying, “It’s a fact and not made up. It should be investigated so that the ‘i’s can be dotted and the ‘t’s crossed.”

According to Reuters, Azarov made the comments from Russia, where he lives in functional exile from Ukraine. Azarov purportedly told Reuters he believes that Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma should be investigated to ensure that Biden’s role with the company complied with Ukrainian laws.

Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma Holdings has come under renewed scrutiny after it was revealed last week that President Donald Trump had asked current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate it, and video subsequently came to light of former Vice President Joe Biden bragging that he got Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, fired.

Liberal media fact checkers have rushed to exonerate Biden, pointing out (correctly) that there was international pressure to fire Shokin based on his overall perceived corruption. However, that does not rule out the possibility that Biden additionally applied pressure at his son’s behest, especially in light of documents unearthed by The Hill’s John Solomon, which cast doubt on many elements of Biden’s story.

As for Azarov, he told Reuters, “It’s a fact (his directorship and fees) and not made up. It should be investigated so that the ‘i’s can be dotted and the ‘t’s crossed.” – READ MORE