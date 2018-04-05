Entertainment Politics
The Rock Is Preparing ‘Under-The-Radar’ For A Potential Political Run
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hinted at potentially getting into politics, and apparently he’s a lot more serious about it than people think.
In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, the “Rampage” star revealed that he’s been meeting with politicians “under-the-radar” and talked about why he thinks he even has a shot at becoming president.
“Republicans, Democrats, independents, mayors, strategists, you name it. Just soaking in and listening,” Johnson said of his political meetings behind closed doors. “I feel like the best thing I can do now is — give me years. Let me go to work and learn.” – READ MORE
