Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris – his first public political backing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, marking the first time he’s ever publicly thrown his weight behind a political candidate.

With the exception of a brief flirtation with a 2020 presidential run himself, Johnson, 48, often takes great pains to remain apolitical at a time when Hollywood is seemingly filled to the brim with activism.

However, the “Jumanji” actor took to Instagram, on Sunday, where he shared a video of a virtual conversation he had with the two Democratic candidates and officially gave them his public endorsement.

“I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” he began the video before introducing his chat with the duo. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!” – READ MORE

