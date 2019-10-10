Gingrich Calls Clinton ‘Delusional’ for Suggesting a Possible 2020 Run

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-) is blasting two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for mulling a “rematch” against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Clinton took things a step further when she told “PBS NewsHour” on Tuesday that Trump is “obsessed” with her and that he is “either lying or delusional or both” on her emails.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch,” she said. “I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.”

Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, Gingrich took note of Clinton’s remarks, suggesting she can “beat” Trump “again,” although she lost to him in 2016.

“She is about as delusional as AOC and ‘the squad,’” Gingrich said. – READ MORE