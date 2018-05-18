‘It’s Not Their Country’: Tucker Battles GOP Lawmaker Who’s Trying to Force Amnesty Vote (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson debated a Republican California congressman who is one of at least 18 in the GOP who are trying to force a vote on an amnesty package for illegal immigrants, along with much of the Democratic caucus.

Rep. Jeff Denham of Stanislaus County, is working with Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida to pass a “discharge petition” with the help of Democrats to get the package onto the House floor, as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham noted.

Denham told Carlson that he wants to follow President Donald Trump’s lead and secure the border and render the DACA issue moot.

“Giving amnesty to people encourages more people to come here illegally,” Carlson countered, pointing to the aftermath of the Reagan-era amnesty law from 1986.– READ MORE

