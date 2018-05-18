WATCH: As Sanders Left Briefing, Reporter Shouted Question Proving Why America Hates The Media

It has not been a banner week for the media. And the question shouted at Sarah Sanders as she was leaving a contentious briefing won’t help. As Sanders was leaving the room, the Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem shouted: “Has the president ever lied to us?”

Sanders did not respond.

Between misrepresenting Trump’s comments on MS-13 and running with fake news about violent Palestinian rioters, there have been multiple crises of journalistic integrity this week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1