WATCH: Maxine Waters Thinks That Trump’s Hotel Is ‘Very Criminal Looking’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said that the Trump hotel in Washington D.C. looks “very criminal” on MSNBC Wednesday.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked, “Is it problematic to you that the president and the Republican Party use and promote this hotel, the president is so clearly benefiting from?” – READ MORE

