‘IT’S ALL TRUMP’S FAULT’ — Andrew McCabe Files Lawsuit Against FBI, DOJ Over Firing

Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday sued the FBI and Department of Justice over his termination last year, alleging his ouster shortly before he was scheduled to retire was “legal nullity.”

In his 48-page complaint, McCabe alleges that Trump administration officials, “responded to Plaintiff’s two decades of unblemished and non-partisan public service with a politically motivated and retaliatory demotion in January 2018 and public firing in March 2018 — on the very night of Plaintiff’s long-planned retirement from the FBI.”

The former FBI official also claims that President Trump “purposefully and intentionally caused the unlawful actions of Defendants … and other Executive Branch subordinates that led to Plaintiff’s demotion and purported termination.”

McCabe's lawsuit comes two days after former FBI agent Peter Strzok sued the FBI and the Department of Justice over his own firing, claiming his removal was "politically-driven and illegal."