Good Guy With Gun Stops Potential Attack At Walmart After Man Shows Up With Rifle, Body Armor

An off-duty firefighter who had a firearm with him stopped a potential attack from taking place at a Walmart in Missouri after a 20-year-old man showed up to the store with a rifle, body armor, and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business,” Lt. Mike Lucas with the Springfield Police Department said. “In fact, he’s lucky to be alive still to be honest.”

Although it’s not yet clear what the man’s intent was, Lucas said, “We definitely have some crimes here.”

Lucas said that there may have been a Facebook Live posted by the suspect and that law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation and looking through the suspect’s social media.

