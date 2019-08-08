Stunned Patriots Stand in Silence as Remains of Pilot Shot Down in Vietnam Returns Home on Plane Flown By His Son

If you are a Patriot, this is the best thing you will see on the internet this week.

Hands down.

Tell us again how Americans do not love their country and its heroes.

I’m at the airport in Dallas, waiting for my flight home to DC from El Paso, and something incredible is happening. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

As we wait at the gate, we’re told that Captain Knight is coming home to Dallas. When he left from this very airport to fight in Vietnam his 5 year old son came to the airfield and waved goodbye. It was the last time he would see his father alive. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival. pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Incredible moment to watch. The entire airport fell silent. pic.twitter.com/TGp1X736R7 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019