‘It Really Is Evil’: Liz Cheney Blasts Dems’ Handling of Kavanaugh Confirmation

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said the Democrats’ handling of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, writ large, has been “evil.”

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, highlighted the behavior of Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who was the first to receive Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

She called Feinstein’s decision to hold onto the allegations after first receiving them in July a “national disgrace.”

Cheney said the allegations were “weaponized” against Kavanaugh. “It really is evil if you think about it,” she said, adding that many Democrats are part of the #MeToo movement and claim to stand for women’s rights.

She said Democrats tried to “take a page out of the playbook from Justice Thomas’ confirmation hearing. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh admitted late Thursday in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he was “very emotional” last week — “more so than I have ever been” — while defending his family and good name against “being wrongly accused.”

The unprecedented article appeared at the end of a day in which senators from both parties have been occupied by reviewing the confidential report of the FBI’s seventh background investigation of Kavanaugh (shown above with his family) since he first entered public service in 1998 as a member of special counsel Ken Starr’s Whitewater probe.

(…)

“Against that backdrop, I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service. My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me,” he continued.

Then Kavanaugh acknowledged that “at times, my testimony — both in my opening statement and in response to questions — reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled.”

“I was very emotional last Thursday,” he continued, “more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.” – READ MORE