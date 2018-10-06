Federal judge rules against Sessions’s effort to hit sanctuary cities

A federal district court judge has ruled Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ conditions on grant funding to force so-called sanctuary cities to cooperate with immigration enforcement efforts as unconstitutional

Judge William Orrick, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, sided with the state of California and city of San Francisco in their lawsuit challenging the requirements in granting their request for summary judgment Friday.

The conditions Sessions set in 2017 require sanctuary cities to give immigration officials access to their jails, notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials of the planned release of a detainee, and follow a law that prohibits state and local governments from restricting how much information is shared with the Department of Homeland Security.

Orrick’s decision was in agreement with every court that has looked at these issues.

The judge said that the challenged conditions violate the separation of power and that the information-sharing law is unconstitutional.. – READ MORE