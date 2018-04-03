It Pays To Be A Christian: Chick-fil-A Will Likely Become America’s Third-Largest Fast Food Restaurant

In the next few years, the fried chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A will likely leapfrog over Taco Bell, Burger King, and Wendy’s to become America’s third-largest fast food restaurant, only trailing McDonald’s and Starbucks.

That prediction comes courtesy of the restaurant consultancy Technomic. Technomic senior principal David Henkes stated, “The pathway is in Chick-fil-A’s favor in terms of continuing to leapfrog iconic chains that are still doing fine,” adding that other older fast food companies have recovered from losing customers to higher-end chains like Chipotle, “but Chick-fil-A is doing phenomenally.”

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson echoed, “The trajectory we’re on would support that.”

The Atlanta-based restaurant, whose owners publicly espouse strong Christian values to the point where the chain is closed on Sundays, reached roughly $9 billion in sales in 2017, ranking it seventh nationwide among fast food chains. The average Chick-fil-A restaurant grabs over $4 million in annual sales, according to QSR magazine, sizably more than McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s. – READ MORE

