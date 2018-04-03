‘Artists’ Destroy Trump Hotel Room, Release Live Rats In Anti-Trump ‘Protest’ Installation

A group of full time “protest artists” called “INDECLINE” set up an art installation inside a Trump International Hotel room in New York City over the weekend, trapping a faux President Trump in a cage full of McDonalds wrappers, and releasing live rodents to symbolize the President “eating his own.”

According to the Daily Mail, which obtained pictures of the installation, “The People’s Prison” featured a Trump impersonator in a MAGA hat, sitting in a cage, surrounded by graying walls covered in paintings of “American revolutionaries” like Edward Snowden, Noam Chomsky, and Assata Shakur.

They added the live rats because “President Trump is the ultimate rat and thus, deserves to be imprisoned with his own breed,” the guerilla artists told the Mail. – READ MORE

