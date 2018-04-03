Rep. Joaquin Castro magically gives simultaneous ‘live’ interviews to CNN, MSNBC

Rep. Joaquin Castro on Monday achieved a degree of media saturation that even President Trump can only dream of, appearing “live” in separate, simultaneous interviews with cable networks MSNBC and CNN.

At 5:13 p.m. EDT, the Texas Democrat was discussing immigration and President Trump’s recent comments on the Dreamers with MSNBC “Meet The Press Daily” host Katy Tur.

Also exactly at 5:13 p.m. EDT, there was Mr. Castro, wearing the same rep tie and sitting in what looked to be the same San Antonio office, chatting on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer about immigration, President Trump’s recent comments on the Dreamers, and the status of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia-meddling probe.

Both interviews carried a tag on the screen saying the interview was “live.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1