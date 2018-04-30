True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

MEAN GIRL: Michelle Wolf’s response to criticism of her bullying Sarah Sanders at WHCD is infuriating

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy reported earlier, Michelle Wolf’s ‘performance’ at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner was so obnoxious that even some members of the media called it out. Like Maggie Haberman of the New York Times:

Now, we imagine Michelle expected the Right to be angry and even disturbed by the horribly misogynistic things she said about Sarah Sanders, but clearly, she didn’t expect any pushback from the Left or the media itself.

You can tell from her smug and quite frankly gross reply READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MEAN GIRL --> Michelle Wolf's response to criticism of her bullying Sarah Sanders at WHCD is infuriating
MEAN GIRL --> Michelle Wolf's response to criticism of her bullying Sarah Sanders at WHCD is infuriating

Sorry, Michelle, you're just not that funny.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: