MEAN GIRL: Michelle Wolf’s response to criticism of her bullying Sarah Sanders at WHCD is infuriating

As Twitchy reported earlier, Michelle Wolf’s ‘performance’ at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner was so obnoxious that even some members of the media called it out. Like Maggie Haberman of the New York Times:

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Now, we imagine Michelle expected the Right to be angry and even disturbed by the horribly misogynistic things she said about Sarah Sanders, but clearly, she didn’t expect any pushback from the Left or the media itself.

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

You can tell from her smug and quite frankly gross reply – READ MORE

