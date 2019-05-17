‘It Affects the Weaponization of the IRS’: Mnuchin Claps Back at Dem Senator Over Trump’s Tax Returns

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin clapped back at Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Wednesday after the Maryland senator asked questions regarding the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, stating the administration was worried about the “weaponization” of the IRS.
During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the IRS and Treasury Department budget requests, Mnuchin — who has served as Treasury Secretary since February 2017 — was asked by Van Hollen if he believed Congress had “legitimate interest in verifying that the president has paid the taxes due in 2008.”
Mnuchin answered by stating that Congress has a "legitimate interest" in ensuring that the IRS is performing their duty "properly" and that the Trump administration was concerned about the potential "weaponization of the IRS" that could come from a precedent of requiring presidents to turn over their taxes.