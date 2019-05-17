‘It Affects the Weaponization of the IRS’: Mnuchin Claps Back at Dem Senator Over Trump’s Tax Returns

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin clapped back at Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Wednesday after the Maryland senator asked questions regarding the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, stating the administration was worried about the “weaponization” of the IRS.

During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the IRS and Treasury Department budget requests, Mnuchin — who has served as Treasury Secretary since February 2017 — was asked by Van Hollen if he believed Congress had “legitimate interest in verifying that the president has paid the taxes due in 2008.”

Watch live: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before Senate committee https://t.co/hXXGtha9Js — POPTOP #News (@poptopitnews) May 15, 2019

Mnuchin answered by stating that Congress has a “legitimate interest” in ensuring that the IRS is performing their duty “properly” and that the Trump administration was concerned about the potential “weaponization of the IRS” that could come from a precedent of requiring presidents to turn over their taxes. – READ MORE