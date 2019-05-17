Trump calls 2016 campaign spying ‘treason,’ warns of ‘long jail sentences’

President Trump issued a grave warning Friday to those who allegedly “spied” on his 2016 campaign, calling their actions “treason” and saying “long jail sentences” are in order.

“My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s claim that the campaign was “conclusively” spied on follows Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony that “spying did occur” against the Trump campaign in 2016.

WHO IS JOHN DURHAM? PROSECUTOR TAPPED FOR RUSSIA PROBE INQUIRY KNOWN AS ‘AGGRESSIVE, TIRELESS, AND FAIR’

The attorney general is pursuing a formal review into the conduct of that investigation. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Barr had appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney from Connecticut, to lead that investigation — to cover "all intelligence collection activities" related to the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election and any misconduct during the early stages of the FBI's original Russia probe.