BLACKOUT: Networks Still Refuse to Cover Serial-Killing Illegal Alien

Back in January, the MRC noted that broadcast networks had ignored completely the story of an illegal immigrant suspected of murdering multiple elderly Texas residents. That same man has since become an accused serial killer with at least 12 alleged victims, yet the networks continue to conceal the story from their viewers.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Billy Chemirmir of Kenya “was indicted Tuesday in the deaths of six Dallas County women,” and an additional five capital murder counts in Collin County, Texas. Other print media, such as the Associated Press and the New York Post, picked up the story the following day.

Yet as with Chemirmir’s initial indictments back in 2018, broadcast networks ABC, CBS, and NBC still have not breathed a word about this story in their flagship morning or evening news shows.

The Kenyan national, who has been living in the U.S. illegally since at least 2010, is also accused of two counts of attempted murder. All of Chemirmir’s victims have been elderly women, at least three of whom were over 90 years old when he allegedly suffocated them to death. – READ MORE