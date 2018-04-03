#IStandWithLaura: Backlash Builds Against Companies Pulling Ads From Laura Ingraham’s Show

The overtly political boycott campaign against Fox News host Laura Ingraham has managed to pick off a dozen of her 129 advertisers. But the left-wing campaign isn’t going unchallenged. Backlash against companies caving to the demands of gun control activist David Hogg and his allies in Media Matters is picking up steam online.

Ok. Cancelled @hulu. won't be buying more from Wayfair, Nutrish, or J&J Won't be using Expedia or TripAdvisor for travel plans, & am looking to see if it's possible to remove my reviews on TripAdvisor. Who tries to financially ruin those who disagree with him? #IStandWithLaura — TakeNoPrisoners (@TakeNoPrisoners) March 31, 2018

Damn @Wayfair I was planning to furnish my outdoor living space with your products. Not now. Why did you have to go and get so stupid? #IStandWithLaura — California Patriot (@rightchicknb) March 31, 2018

I've always enjoyed @Nestle products, but I won't be using them again. I just remembered Hershey makes even better chocolate. Any company that allows a teenager to dictate their advertising policy probably can't be trusted to make good products. #IStandWithLaura — George Molé (@FintoFile) March 31, 2018

https://twitter.com/chowdallas/status/979951688831336448

In response, some who find the targeting of Ingraham unfair have launched their own “mutually assured destruction” boycott campaign against the caving companies under the hashtag #IStandWithLaura. – READ MORE

