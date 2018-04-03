IStandWithLaura: Backlash Builds Against Companies Pulling Ads From Laura Ingraham’s Show

True Pundit

The overtly political boycott campaign against Fox News host Laura Ingraham has managed to pick off a dozen of her 129 advertisers. But the left-wing campaign isn’t going unchallenged. Backlash against companies caving to the demands of gun control activist David Hogg and his allies in Media Matters is picking up steam online.

In response, some who find the targeting of Ingraham unfair have launched their own “mutually assured destruction” boycott campaign against the caving companies under the hashtag #IStandWithLaura.  – READ MORE

The overtly political boycott campaign against Fox News host Laura Ingraham has managed to pick off a dozen of her 129 advertisers. But the left-wing campaign isn't going unchallenged.
