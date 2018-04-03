Mark Zuckerberg Proposes Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ to Rule on ‘Hate Speech’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has proposed a ‘Facebook Supreme Court’ to rule on hate speech reports on the social media platform.

In an interview with Vox.com Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the future of the social media platform, at one point suggesting that a “Supreme Court” model could be used when judging what counts as hate speech on the platform. As the company reels from their latest user data scandal — which saw stock prices plummet — and a market value loss of approximately $100 billion, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been attempting to open discussion about how Facebook can improve.

Zuckerberg was asked about the site’s governance structure and the general lack of oversight of the company. Ezra Klein noted that there was no “quadrennial election for CEO of Facebook,” which may lead to a lack of accountability for the company. Zuckerberg responded to this by outlining Facebook’s supposed principles; “Here are a few of the principles. One is transparency,” said Zuckerberg. “Right now, I don’t think we are transparent enough around the prevalence of different issues on the platform. We haven’t done a good job of publishing and being transparent about the prevalence of those kinds of issues, and the work that we’re doing and the trends of how we’re driving those things down over time.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1