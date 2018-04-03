True Pundit

Trump Has Tweeted About Amazon Four Times In Last Week. Amazon Loses $37 Billion In Value.

Amazon was created by Jeff Bezos, and the massive company made him a billionaire. With all his extra cash, Bezos decided to move into journalism, buying The Washington Post, a once-great newspaper. Since he bought the Post, the paper has relentlessly attacked President Trump.

So Trump decided to fight fire with fire. He’s tweeted about Amazon — it’s sweetheart deal with the U.S. Postal Service, whether Bezos is really a “lobbyist,” the company’s tax-paying history — and the counter-punching is having a serious effect: Amazon’s stock is down 7% since Trump’s onslaught began. That’s a $37 billion loss in market value. – READ MORE

It's never good to be on the receiving end of a withering attack by Donald Trump. That applies equally to people — like Rep. Nancy Pelosi — and companies — like, say, Amazon.
