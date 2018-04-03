Trump Has Tweeted About Amazon Four Times In Last Week. Amazon Loses $37 Billion In Value.

Amazon was created by Jeff Bezos, and the massive company made him a billionaire. With all his extra cash, Bezos decided to move into journalism, buying The Washington Post, a once-great newspaper. Since he bought the Post, the paper has relentlessly attacked President Trump.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

So Trump decided to fight fire with fire. He’s tweeted about Amazon — it’s sweetheart deal with the U.S. Postal Service, whether Bezos is really a “lobbyist,” the company’s tax-paying history — and the counter-punching is having a serious effect: Amazon’s stock is down 7% since Trump’s onslaught began. That’s a $37 billion loss in market value. – READ MORE

