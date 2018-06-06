Israeli Embassy Responds With Humor to Iran’s Threat to Eradicate Entire Country

According to Townhall, the top leader of Iran just issued yet another existential threat against the small Jewish nation of roughly 9 million individuals.

“Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken,” the Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted Sunday. “ # Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen.”

“Why are you so obsessed with me?” asked the character played by Rachel McAdams in the meme shared by the Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also responded to the blatant threat against Israel’s very existence from the ayatollah, though his reply was decidedly less humorous, considering the incredibly serious nature of the threat posed.

“Just yesterday, Iran’s leader said again that Israel is a cancer that has to be and will be eradicated. It’s amazing that in the 21st century, somebody talks about destroying Israel. It means destroying another six million-plus Jews. This is what we face,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday.- READ MORE

