More Black Voters Say They’re Better Off During Trump Presidency Than Did During Obama’s

On the campaign trail before the 2016 election, Donald Trump famously stated on multiple occasions that black voters had “nothing to lose” by voting for him instead of sticking with their traditional support for Democrat candidates.

He vowed to improve their lives via his economic policies, and those policies have already reduced black unemployment figures to historically low levels.

Now, a recent poll suggests that a growing number of Americans have taken note of what Trump has accomplished for the lives of black Americans and are giving him credit for the improvement.

The latest poll from Rasmussen revealed that 32 percent of likely U.S. voters believe life has gotten better for young black Americans, with 36 percent stating that life has gotten worse for them and 26 percent believing that life has remained relatively the same.

Compare those numbers with a similiar poll in 2014, three-quarters of the way through former President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, when only 16 percent thought life was better for young black Americans, or the mere 13 percent who thought so at the end of Obama’s term in 2016.

Even among just black voters, nearly twice as many — 28 percent — believed life was better for young blacks under Trump than thought the same under Obama — 15 percent. – READ MORE

