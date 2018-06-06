Gun Control Push Backfires as Sales Hit All-Time High

According to the Washington Free Beacon, gun sales are estimated to have hit an all-time high for the month of May, besting a previous record high set in May 2017. Sales for April and March this year set records for those months as well.

There were no less that 2,002,992 background checks processed through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS over the course of May, which beat the previous record of 1,942,677 set last year.

That marks the third record-breaking month in a row for gun-related background checks, a welcome turn of events for a firearms industry that experienced a slow-down in sales during some of 2017 after pro-gun rights Republican Donald Trump defeated outspoken gun grabber and Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

To be sure, the number of background checks doesn’t correspond exactly to the number of weapons purchased, the Free Beacon noted. But the number of background checks for gun sales conducted through NICS by federally licensed firearms dealers is viewed as the best metric by which to measure gun sales.

Considering that multiple firearms could be purchased on a single FBI background check, that private sales between individuals don’t require checks in most states, and that some checks could have been part of applications for concealed carry or gun ownership permits, the number of guns actually sold could be lower — but is probably a bit higher — than the number of background checks conducted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1