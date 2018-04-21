ISIS Threatens ‘Satanic’ CNN, Universal Studios Hollywood, NASA

Indonesian ISIS supporters circulated posters online warning that Satan is behind the American financial system as well as media and entertainment, threatening to attack a handful of entities.

The first poster, telling adherents to “think smart,” shows a devilish figure looming over several icons in flames: the United Nations, the Federal Reserve, Universal Studios Hollywood, CNN, NATO Allied Command Transformation and NASA, along with the reverse of the Great Seal on the U.S. dollar bill.

An ISIS jihadist fires a gun up at the seals, with the words “Allahu Akbar!” above his head.

“Those who believe fight in the way of Allah and those who disbelieve fight in the way of Taghut [un-Islamic rulers],” says the poster.

The second poster features the Eye of Providence and stacks of burning American money, with an admonishment to "read carefully and choose the verdict."

