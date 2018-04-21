View our Privacy Policy

Trump has not invited Democrats, media to state dinner

When President Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron next week for his first state dinner, no Democrats or members of the media will be in attendance.

Politico reported on Friday that Trump has not invited any Democratic lawmakers to the Tuesday dinner, nor has he extended invitations to members of the media — a departure from past state dinners.

Lea Berman, the White House social secretary under former President George W. Bush, told Politico that the exclusion of Democrats and members of the media is “a break with tradition.” – READ MORE

