Trump has not invited Democrats, media to state dinner

When President Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron next week for his first state dinner, no Democrats or members of the media will be in attendance.

Politico reported on Friday that Trump has not invited any Democratic lawmakers to the Tuesday dinner, nor has he extended invitations to members of the media — a departure from past state dinners.

Lea Berman, the White House social secretary under former President George W. Bush, told Politico that the exclusion of Democrats and members of the media is “a break with tradition.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1