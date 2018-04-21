ISIS Releases New Posters of Trump Execution, Seattle Burning

Islamic State group sympathizers released two posters this week that depict threatening scenes of the president of the United States and a major U.S. city, PJ Media reported.

In the terrorist group’s first poster, President Donald Trump’s head is edited onto the body of a kneeling prisoner as a masked Islamic State terrorist stands beside him holding a knife.

Trump is shown wearing an orange jumpsuit as many Islamic State prisoners have worn in the terrorist group’s execution videos.

The poster reads, “Soon In Your Country” and “A Message To America.”

In the poster’s background are stain glassed windows and church pews.

The second propaganda poster depicts Trump kneeling in camouflage gear, with an Islamic State terrorist pointing a gun toward his head.

The city of Seattle is shown burning in the background.- READ MORE

