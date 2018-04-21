Comey Vouched for Andrew McCabe Four Times in Released Memos

According to newly-released memos from former FBI Director James Comey, the former official repeatedly vouched on behalf of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe before his subsequent termination.

As reported by Breitbart, Comey endorsed the alleged “integrity and professionalism” of McCabe to President Donald Trump — a stark contrast to reports from the Justice Department on Thursday regarding the disgraced official’s actions.

The inspector general for the Department of Justice referred findings on McCabe to the top federal prosecutor in Washington after his reports found that the former deputy director had “lacked candor” with investigators on four different occasions.

Under three of those occasions, McCabe had been under oath.

Controversy has also surrounded McCabe over text messages from FBI agent Peter Strzok, who had assisted in leading the bureau’s investigation of Hillary Clinton and her email server use. – READ MORE

