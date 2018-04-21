Did the DNC just spill the beans with their lawsuit against Trump and Russia?

As Twitchy told you, the DNC announced today that they’re suing Russia, the Trump administration, and Wikileaks for allegedly conspiring to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. This move looks desperate enough on its face. But when you consider what it might actually mean, it looks like even more of a Hail Mary:

DNC brainstorming session: "We could let Mueller do his work and be confident that in the end he will find some collusion connection between Trump and Putin and from there we can go fo -" "LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT.." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

It really sounds like the Dems aren’t confident that the Mueller investigation will turn up what they’re hoping it will. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1